Surgeon Alexander Umnov: beer abuse threatens kidney infarction

Abuse of beer threatens with a heart attack of one of the vital organs, the surgeon Alexander Umnov warned the Russians. The organ most affected by beer is named in an interview with News.ru.

Umnov noted that beer has a diuretic effect, but increased urination is not caused by fluid entering the body, but by irritation of the kidney tissue, which worsens the filtration capacity of the kidneys. “In addition to harmful substances, calcium, potassium, magnesium and other trace elements are washed out of the body. Such a load on the kidneys disrupts their work, affects the renal vessels, provokes hemorrhage and even kidney infarction, ”explained Umnov.

He also added that beer is strictly prohibited for pregnant and lactating women.

Earlier, Umnov warned about the dangers of female beer alcoholism. According to him, the abuse of beer can cause cancer of the breast and female genital organs.