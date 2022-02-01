Tourism industry experts have named the optimal cost of air tickets to Bali, which is completely open to foreign tourists, including Russians. Portal writes about it Tourdom.

You can go to the newly opened Asian country from Russia on regular flights of Singapore Airlines – from February 16, planes will fly from Moscow twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, back on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

A round-trip flight in economy class on the route Moscow – Denpasar with a departure from the capital’s Domodedovo airport will cost a tourist from 56.5 thousand rubles. The ticket price includes the carriage of hand luggage and luggage (25 kilograms). Travelers will have to pay more for travel in business class – the average price of air tickets in both directions is 241.4 thousand rubles.

Earlier, in January, it became known that the Indonesian authorities eased restrictions on foreign tourists, reducing the mandatory quarantine period upon arrival from seven to five days. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated vacationers. The relief also applies to the island of Bali, which is popular with travelers.