Numerous applications to banks were called an unobvious reason for refusing to apply for a loan

An unobvious reason for a bank’s refusal to apply for a consumer loan may be a situation if the borrower has submitted more than six applications over the past three months. About this in a conversation with “Gazeta.RU” said Denis Kuzmenko, head of the Credit Broker company.

The expert clarified that recently, Russians who want to take a loan began to send applications to many banks. However, this may adversely affect the portrait of the client. In the case of a large number of applications, it may fall into the negative zone in the interbank system.

“Banks believe that a sober calculation should be in everything, including the decision where to go and where to get a loan. They think that before applying for a loan, you assessed and analyzed your credit history and studied the loan products of a particular bank,” Kuzmenko explained.

The specialist advised future borrowers to analyze their credit history. In case of delays, it will be difficult to get a new loan. The decision of the bank may also be affected by early repayment when less than three payments were made.

In August, it became known that banks began to more often refuse to restructure loans to Russians, both under their own programs and on credit holidays.