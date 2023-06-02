Nutritionist Kristina Plotnikova: cold summer soups are rich in vitamins and antioxidants

Summer cold soups are delicious, refreshing and rich in vitamins and antioxidants, says nutritionist Kristina Plotnikova. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she named the Russians soups that will help you get enough and maintain your health.

Beetroot (cold)

According to her, beetroot, thanks to the main ingredient – beetroot, has many useful properties. Beets contain vitamins B, A, C, E, PP, pectin, choline, potassium, magnesium, calcium, zinc, iron, phosphorus, iodine, folic acid and a sufficient amount of fiber.

She emphasized that beets improve bowel function, have a mild laxative effect, help with anemia, iodine deficiency, and reduce stress. The soup also contains antioxidants, helps in the fight against aging, cleanses blood vessels and protects the body from colds.

Gazpacho

Plotnikova noted that the Spanish gazpacho soup made from fresh tomatoes and vegetables not only perfectly saturates and refreshes, but also contains vitamins A, C, E, which help the body fight colds and viruses. Also, this tomato soup is a source of antioxidants, prevents aging and has a beneficial effect on the functioning of the cardiovascular system.

See also "We want to have close relations with the Basque Country" Due to its low calorie content and high fiber content, gazpacho soup helps in losing weight and normalizing the digestive tract. Christina Plotnikova nutritionist

Okroshka with meat on kefir or mineral water

Okroshka is a cold tonic soup loved by many, and an example of a balanced diet, if you cook it not with sausage and kvass, but with meat and kefir or mineral water, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru emphasized.

She added that a large number of cucumbers, radishes and greens saturate the body with vitamins, trace elements and fiber. This has a beneficial effect on the gastrointestinal tract, speeds up metabolism, and also normalizes bowel function due to beneficial bacteria in kefir. The high protein content due to meat, eggs and kefir makes this dish satisfying.

Related materials:

Tarator

Plotnikova also spoke about not the most obvious, but at the same time tasty and healthy soups. She recommended trying the Bulgarian tarator soup based on sour milk or yogurt. According to her, it is useful for the gastrointestinal tract due to the presence of lacto- and bifidobacteria, which contribute to the normalization of the microflora in the intestine and help digestion.

Soup puree of avocado, spinach and herbs

Also, the nutritionist urged to prepare soup puree from avocado, spinach and greens, rich in healthy fats, vitamins A, C, E, PP, K, containing potassium, sodium, magnesium, iodine, iron, manganese, as well as vegetable protein, carbohydrates and a lot of fiber.

Such a soup, according to her, is useful for anemia, high cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure and problems with the gastrointestinal tract. Spinach also improves the condition of bones, skin, hair, reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Earlier, nutritionist Polina Shubina named tricks that help to lose weight. She explained that good company and beautifully presented meals help to eat less.