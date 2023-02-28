Natalya Vashchelyuk, chief analyst at Sovcombank, said on February 28 that, following the results of the March meeting of the Central Bank (CB), the key rate may increase, which will affect the conditions of banking products.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” she recalled that at the beginning of 2021, the key rate was 4.25%, and the average maximum rate on deposits was 4.5%. In 2021, the key rate increased to 8.5%, and the deposit rate to 7.7%.

As Vashchelyuk noted, in recent weeks, the Central Bank has recorded an increase in inflationary risks due to the weakening of the ruble and budget spending.

“Therefore, it is possible that at the meeting on March 17, the regulator will raise the key rate from 7.5% to 8%. Banks can then raise interest rates on deposits and loans. Therefore, now it is possible to place free funds on a savings account or on a deposit for a month, and in March, it may be possible to draw up a deposit with a more favorable interest rate, ”she clarified.

At the same time, the analyst recommended speeding up decisions regarding new loans, since after the increase in the key rate, they may rise in price.

Banks can also respond to changes in the liquidity balance in the banking sector, Vashchelyuk stressed. With an increase in demand for cash from the population, banks may offer increased rates on deposits. Conversely, the influx of budgetary funds into bank accounts can lead to a decrease in interest rates on deposits.

According to the expert, interest rates on deposits, as a rule, increase slightly before the New Year holidays. In addition, some banks offer increased deposit rates before the holidays, as well as in the spring. Interest rates on deposits for longer periods, for two or three years, usually do not change so significantly, Vashchelyuk added.

