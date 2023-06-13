Colorist Tatyana Lisina called monophonic coloring of long hair fashionable

International color coach Tatyana Lisina named the most fashionable coloring for long hair for Russian women. Her comment is published by the portal “Now attention!”.

According to the expert, the owners of strands of this type of any age will suit a monochromatic coloring in pastel colors with a slight red tint. In addition, in such cases, it would be appropriate to look blonde, as well as shades of cappuccino and latte, the specialist noted. At the same time, women with a contrasting appearance can choose a rich black color.

“Also now all chocolate shades dominate at the sixth level of tone depth,” added the interlocutor of the publication.

Earlier, Tatyana Lisina also called the Russian women dyeing that adds volume to their hair. According to the expert, owners of rare strands should take a closer look at wide highlighting.