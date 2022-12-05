Almost half (42%) of Russians named money as the most desired gift for the New Year. This is evidenced by a Yandex Market survey, the results of which were reviewed by Izvestia on December 5.

According to the study, almost one in three (28%) wants to receive electronics or a smart device for the holiday, 12% of respondents want cosmetics and perfumes, 11% want confectionery and alcohol, 10% want clothes or jewelry.

The Russians also talked about what they plan to give to loved ones. Approximately every third respondent (29%) is going to donate sweets and alcohol, every fourth (24%) – cosmetics and perfumes, every fifth (21%) – children’s toys, 15% of respondents – clothes and accessories.

At the same time, almost every third Russian polled (30%) expects to spend up to 5,000 rubles on New Year’s gifts. Approximately the same number of respondents (28%) want to spend up to 3 thousand rubles, every fourth (23%) – up to 10 thousand rubles, every tenth (8%) – up to 15 thousand rubles.

Only 6% of respondents are ready to allocate up to 20 thousand rubles. At the same time, half of the respondents admitted that they usually spend more on gifts than planned.

In preparation for the New Year, many (55%) spend the most on groceries. Almost half of the respondents (44%) are not going to save on gifts for their relatives, one in four (23%) – on gifts for children.

On November 20, SuperJob, a high-paying job search service, reported that Russians are more fond of giving gifts than receiving them. As the survey showed, the majority of Russians equally like to give and receive gifts (52%). However, among the rest, givers are in the lead: 28% love the process of giving gifts for the joy and surprise that accompanies it, while 11% like to accept gifts more.