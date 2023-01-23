Rabota.ru and SberNPF: 23 percent of Russians would prefer to retire in Sochi

In retirement, most Russians would rather live in Sochi, St. Petersburg or Anapa. Citizens named the most comfortable cities for life after the end of their labor activity in a joint survey by Raboty.ru and SberNPF, reports RBC.

The study involved five thousand people. Of these, 23 percent would like to spend their retirement lives in Sochi, 18 percent in St. Petersburg, and 17 percent in Anapa. The top five in the list of the most comfortable cities for the elderly also included Moscow (16 percent) and Krasnodar (15 percent). Another 11 percent of respondents would consider Kaliningrad to move, 10 percent – the Moscow region, eight – Kazan, five – Nizhny Novgorod.

For 44 percent of respondents, the key factor of choice is climate. For 38 percent, beauty and well-being turned out to be more important, for 33 percent – the proximity of the sea or mountains, for another 32 percent – a measured pace of life. 29 percent primarily pay attention to a well-developed infrastructure, 24 percent – to the opportunity to find a job and spend leisure time pleasantly. 12 percent consider subsidies for older people a good reason. The list of main criteria was closed by affordable prices.

At the same time, more than half of the respondents said they did not think about moving after the end of their employment. 28 percent were categorically against it, 26 percent have not yet decided. 25 percent want to change their city in the future, and 21 percent want to move to another country.

Earlier, the Russians have identified the most peaceful cities in Russia. The first place was taken by Nizhny Novgorod – 42 percent of respondents voted for it.