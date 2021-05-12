Residents of Russia on average need 173 thousand rubles a month to feel happy. It is reported on May 12 by “RIA News” citing a study of the SuperJob service.

According to the results of the survey, Muscovites need the most for happiness – 224 thousand rubles. It is noted that this indicator is higher for men than for women: 192 thousand and 155 thousand rubles, respectively. At the same time, 130 thousand rubles a month will be enough for young people under 24 years old, and 195 thousand rubles for people over 45 years old.

In 2020, the average monetary happiness was estimated at 155 thousand rubles, in 2019 – at 161 thousand rubles, writes Gazeta.ru…

It is noted that residents of Vladivostok need 200 thousand rubles a month, Rostov-on-Don – 195 thousand, St. Petersburg – 183 thousand rubles. The survey has shown that the most modest claims belong to the residents of Kirov (132 thousand rubles a month), Orenburg (136 thousand rubles) and Lipetsk (137 thousand rubles).

The study was conducted from April 14 to May 10. It was attended by 2.5 thousand Russians over 18 years old from 541 settlements from all federal districts.

A poll conducted in April by Sberbank Life Insurance and NPF Sberbank showed that a Russian family needs savings on average of 1.3 million rubles for a comfortable life. With this amount of money, Russians will feel confident. The largest savings were reported by residents of Moscow, Vladivostok and St. Petersburg – 1.8 million, 1.7 million and 1.6 million rubles, respectively.