The main sources of danger in the country, including deadly ones, were named from an interview “Gazeta.Ru” infectious disease specialist, leading expert of the CMD Center for Molecular Diagnostics of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor Margarita Provotorova. Rabid wild animals, ticks and self-caught fish are the most dangerous, she said.

So, fish caught from reservoirs, including ide, bream, roach, crucian carp, can be infected with opisthorch parasites. In case of insufficient heat treatment, it can harm a person. The expert recommends shock freezing of such fish at minus 20 degrees. In addition, she recommends not buying freshly salted and dried fish from your hands, as parasites can remain in it.

Unwashed vegetables and berries can also harm the human body. After eating an unwashed product, a person can pick up parasitic roundworms. You need to be especially careful with strawberries, herbs, carrots, radishes and turnips. Greens and berries, according to her, must not only be washed, but also soaked for 20 minutes in a large amount of water – so the earth will settle to the bottom.

Against ticks that become active with the onset of heat, the doctor recommends special anti-acaricidal sprays for both humans and animals. Also, because of rabies, wild animals, including affectionate ones, are dangerous, Provotorova concluded.

Earlier, Vladimir Golubev, president of the Russian Cynological Federation, gave recommendations for protecting dogs during the period of tick activity.