Psychologist Tour: stress and emotional suffering lead to rapid weight gain

Psychologist Ekaterina Tur named two main reasons for rapid weight gain in Russians without health problems. Her words leads “Gazeta.Ru”.

According to the specialist, if a person does not have diseases that contribute to the set of extra pounds, then the reason for their appearance lies in psychosomatics. In particular, the habit of seizing stress can provoke weight gain. During periods of emotional overstrain, food, especially sweets, fast food and pastries, becomes almost the only controlled way to become happier, Tour explained. These products contain hormone-like substances, exorphins, which provoke a short-term feeling of happiness and form food addiction to such food.

As the second common psychosomatic cause, the psychologist named emotional suffering in the past.

Another reason for gaining extra pounds is a personal story. This is when something happened in the past and caused severe emotional pain, forcing you to defend yourself from the whole world. So excess weight became a fortress, because the instinct of self-preservation turned on, and the brain was set to become large and invulnerable

In conclusion, Tour noted that if weight gain is caused by psychosomatic reasons, it will not work to get rid of it only with the help of sports and diet. A person will need to increase emotional intelligence and rebuild their relationship with food, otherwise losing weight will have a temporary effect, she summed up.

