More than a third of Russians (38 percent) believe that a monthly income of 50-80 thousand rubles is necessary for a normal life. Such data are provided by the study of the bank “Otkrytie”, reports RIA News…

Less than 50 thousand were chosen by 11 percent of the respondents, another 28 percent believe that a decent income should be from 80 to 120 thousand per person, 15 percent – from 120 to 200 thousand per month. Another 9 percent would like to earn at least 200 thousand for a comfortable existence.

The study showed that 70 percent of Russians currently have a permanent job, the largest percentage of those employed in the Moscow region and the Central Federal District, and the smallest in the North Caucasus and Northwestern Federal District.

8 percent of the respondents have more than one job, and in the North Caucasus this share increases to 15 percent.

Three-quarters of Russia’s residents are dissatisfied with their income, they would like to earn more. Only 11 percent think they are getting decent money. The largest number of those satisfied with their earnings is in Moscow and the Moscow region (15 percent), the smallest – in the Leningrad region (7 percent) and in the Far East, where no one responded positively about their income.

The respondents see a way to solve this problem by looking for an additional source of funds, for example, a part-time job. 70 percent are ready to look for it, 10 have already found it, another 10 do not need it, the rest are too tired at their main job and do not have the opportunity to work beyond it.

Earlier in Russia they found a way to reduce food prices. The Ministry of Industry and Trade received a proposal to reduce the cost of cardboard packaging by canceling the duty on the import of recyclable materials from the European Union.