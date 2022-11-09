“Sravni.ru”: 60% of Russians prepared for the sale on November 11

At the upcoming sale on November 11, 60 percent of Russians are ready to spend money, according to a survey conducted by the Sravni.ru financial marketplace in conjunction with the City mobile application. The study is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

About 40 percent of respondents plan to spend from one to five thousand rubles on the autumn sale. Approximately 30 percent of the survey participants called amounts up to 500 rubles comfortable for themselves, 19 percent are ready to spend more than five thousand rubles, 14 percent assume that they will spend from 500 to 1000 rubles. Moreover, 59 percent of respondents do not plan to increase spending on purchases compared to last year, and 14 percent of respondents are willing to spend more than last year.

At the same time, not all Russians consider sales to be practical: 45 percent of respondents are not sure that they can significantly save money in this way, and 16 percent cannot call purchases at sales profitable. The remaining 39 percent, who said they benefited from sales, said they wanted to buy items at a reduced price (50 percent), buy something new (17 percent), or relieve stress (5 percent).

Recently, Russians have begun to save more on everyday things and partially refuse unnecessary expenses, such as entertainment or taxis, analysts from the Central Bank previously recorded. In general, Russians switched to a savings model of behavior in the first half of the year.