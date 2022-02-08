Ozon Travel analysts have collected ideas for a Valentine’s Day holiday in Russia and abroad. The results of the study are at the disposal of Izvestia.

As specified, you can celebrate the holiday by traveling within the country within 10 thousand rubles.

The first direction mentioned by analysts is the Murmansk region. In February, in the vicinity of Murmansk, you can observe the northern lights, and experts recommend going to see the natural phenomenon accompanied by a guide.

“Those who are inspired by the harsh beauty of the northern nature can go to Teriberka to take spectacular shots against the backdrop of abandoned ships. And fans of skiing are welcome at the resorts of Kirovsk: the snow cover in the Khibiny persists right up to the summer, ”the study says.

Air ticket for one to Murmansk from Moscow and back – from 9.5 thousand rubles (without luggage). A night in a three-star hotel costs from 3.5 thousand rubles per day.

Experts also recommend Kaliningrad as a travel destination. In the city you can visit the Dome Cathedral on Kant Island, the Royal Gates, and also look at the Church of the Holy Family.

“After walking around Kaliningrad, go breathe the sea air and admire the peaceful landscapes. You can do this, for example, from the panoramic windows of the Nordic Spa sauna in the village of Yantarny,” Ozon Travel added.

A flight on the route Moscow-Kaliningrad-Moscow will cost from 4 thousand rubles (without luggage). The price for a three-star hotel in Kaliningrad is from 2,000 rubles per day.

Tyumen was also on the list of analysts’ recommendations. There you can swim in the thermal pools right under the open sky.

The embankment of the Tura River is ideal for walking – it is considered one of the best in Russia. On the cable-stayed Bridge of Lovers, the most popular place in Tyumen for romantic photo shoots, you can make a wish. Air ticket from Moscow to Tyumen and back – from 5.2 thousand rubles (without luggage). A night in a hotel with three stars – from 1.7 thousand rubles.

For those who want to relax abroad, experts have advised a number of destinations. Among them is the Maldives, where you can spend a day on the beach admiring the turquoise ocean, or explore the underwater world with a mask and snorkel.

“In the evening, lovers will be invited to dine under the stars and enjoy fresh seafood, and in the morning breakfast will be served directly to the villa <...> Entry rules: a negative PCR test result in English is required, made no more than 96 hours before departure. One day before entry, tourists must fill out a health declaration on the website of the Ministry of Health, ”Ozon Travel emphasized.

Round-trip air ticket from Moscow – from 39.3 thousand rubles (with luggage). A night in a budget hotel – from 4.5 thousand rubles.

The Dominican Republic also appears among the popular foreign destinations for a beach holiday.

In the country, you can surf or explore cultural attractions. For example, it is worth getting to the Columbus lighthouse – the mausoleum where the body of the famous navigator rests. The Samana Peninsula with secluded beaches and caves will appeal to lovers of natural beauty.

To relax in the Dominican Republic, 72 hours before departure, tourists need to fill out a questionnaire and receive a QR code – it will be required upon entry. You do not need to take a PCR test.

For a round-trip ticket, you will have to pay 68.8 thousand rubles. rubles. The average cost of a night in a hotel is 3,000 rubles.

On February 14, you can also fly to Dubai (UAE), where the Expo 2020 world exhibition is held until the end of March. You can also admire Dubai from the observation deck of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, see the fountain show and relax on the beach.

Entry rules: a negative PCR test result is required, received no earlier than 72 hours before departure. At Dubai Airport, tourists need to take another PCR test and install the DXB Smart App. The result will come to him, which will have to wait at the hotel.

A flight to Dubai and back (with luggage) will cost from 26 thousand rubles. A night in a hotel – 3.4 thousand rubles.

On January 28, it became known that the Israeli authorities have simplified the entry procedure for those vaccinated with Sputnik V or Sputnik Light. It is noted that after a full course of immunization, 14 days or more should pass.

Israeli Minister of Tourism Konstantin Razvozov explained that tourists who have been vaccinated within the past six months and have received a positive antibody test result made in the territory of the Russian Federation will be able to submit the necessary documents in advance and receive a “green certificate” even before departure to Israel.

