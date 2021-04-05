The refusal of Russians to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will lead to the further spread of infection and mutations of the pathogen, which will place a heavy economic burden on the healthcare system, warned Alexander Ostrovsky, the founder of the private medical network Invitro, resuscitator.

According to him, more than half of the country’s population believes that they do not need a vaccine against COVID-19. “I cannot call it anything other than the Middle Ages. People will be courageously and stoically ill, the virus will spread from one person to another, mutate, change, take other forms, ”the doctor said.

Ostrovsky added that despite the voluntariness of vaccination, citizens should be aware of the impact of the decision on the future of society. In this regard, he urged to popularize the vaccination campaign and explain to people that the side effects from the administration of the drug are incomparable with the terrible consequences of the disease.

The resuscitator also drew attention to the category of Russians who believe that it is possible not to wear a protective mask. “Passive safety reduces fatality and severity by 60 percent,” he said, citing the analogy of using a seat belt in a car. Ostrovsky assured that it is quite easy to comply with preventive measures, and a person can also control their health and prevent seasonal infectious diseases.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the number of Russians wishing to be vaccinated against coronavirus has sharply increased in Russia. According to the latest information, the total number of Russians who received at least one dose of the drug for COVID-19 is close to seven million.

Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on December 18. Vaccination is done mainly with the two-component vaccine “Sputnik V”. It became the world’s first registered SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. In addition to it, three more drugs have already been registered in the country: EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.