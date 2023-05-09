The cost of kvass during the Soviet era was named by Russians in the comments under the publication of an archival photograph of street trading in the Moscow – Childhood Memories group during “In contact with”. Netizens recalled that a glass of drink could be bought for three pennies.

“Three kopecks a glass, five kopecks a mug”, “In my time it cost six kopecks”, “They poured it into a can and into three-liter jars and took home okroshka to make”, “That kvass cannot be returned in principle, primarily because it is impossible for people return that digestive system, ”commented the users.

Earlier, a resident of the metropolitan area Medvedkovo remembered the only attraction of her area in the 1990s. She noted that in elementary school she had to write an essay about a stall with kvass, because there was nothing else interesting in the district.