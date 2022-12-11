Public figure Egarmin: you can return the goods without a receipt if the fact of purchase is confirmed

Alexey Egramin, co-chairman of the National Union for the Protection of Consumer Rights, named the conditions under which a Russian can return goods to a store without a receipt. His words leads Sputnik radio.

According to the expert, this is possible if the fact of purchase is confirmed in some other way than by a payment document in paper or electronic form.

“However, the purchase of goods in a particular store can be proved in other ways, including a witness who can confirm that the purchase was made in this store,” Egarmin explained.

He added that some categories of goods are not subject to exchange and return. These are personal hygiene hazards, underwear and medicine. Everything else can be returned or exchanged on the terms that are contained in the legislation, both in regular stores and when buying online.

Earlier it became known that the majority of Russians would like to return the money spent, as well as a sincere apology and monetary compensation, when returning an online purchase. This desire was admitted by 73 percent of the participants in the survey, which was conducted by the analytical agency A2:Research.