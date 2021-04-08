The head of the department of the Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vadim Pokrovsky in an interview with Sputnik radio called the condition for the abolition of the mask regime in office premises.

The doctor recalled that the greatest risk of contracting coronavirus exists in enclosed spaces, so it is still necessary to wear protective masks at work, the academician noted. It is very important, he said, to continue doing this now, when it is not yet warm enough.

According to the expert, internal ventilation in offices may also play a role in the transmission of some infectious agents. “I think it will be possible to take off the masks when all employees are vaccinated or get sick,” says Pokrovsky.

At the same time, he clarified that the final decision will depend on the general epidemic situation. The academician recalled that compliance with the prescribed preventive measures is not a matter of voluntary choice, but an obligation.

At the moment, about three million people work remotely in Russia, and before the coronavirus pandemic there were only several tens of thousands. In March, it turned out that 27.9 percent of employees of Russian companies faced a reduction in wages when switching to telecommuting.