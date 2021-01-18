Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko called the advantages of electronic certificates for those vaccinated against coronavirus. Reported by RIA News…

According to him, if necessary, the document can be presented in the form of a QR code in the mobile application. “Fast and no paper documents to carry with you,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Chernyshenko noted that a certificate of vaccination can be obtained in a personal account on the State Services portal after the second stage of vaccination.

At the end of December, the appearance of the corresponding document, which became known as the passport of the vaccinated or the covid passport, was announced by the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. The service for issuing these certificates, according to him, has been operational since January 1 on the basis of the system of state services.