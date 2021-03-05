In Russia, almost half of men are ready to spend about 10 thousand rubles on gifts on International Women’s Day. This is stated in the study of the online platform Webbankir.

The study, which was conducted in February this year, involved 1600 people. It turned out that 45.4% of respondents are ready to spend up to 10 thousand rubles or more on gifts for women.

“Of these, 9.2% are ready to please their beloved women with gifts in the range of 20 thousand rubles, and 11.8% will be generous by more than 20 thousand. 10% of men are going to buy gifts worth up to 1 thousand rubles, ”writes“RIA News»On Friday, March 5th.

It is noted that 51.4% of men give gifts not only to relatives, but also to colleagues, 40.9% delight only family members with gifts, and 3.2% – only colleagues from work.

At the same time, 86.5% of Russian women confirmed the fact of receiving gifts on March 8, and 63% receive gifts from both colleagues and family members, 16.6% – only at home, 6.4% – only at work.

Earlier on Friday, etiquette experts talked about how to choose the right festive bouquet for a woman, depending on her age.

So, young girls should be presented with bouquets of pastel colors, for example, spray roses or daffodils, and older ladies – in brighter or darker saturated colors. At the same time, it is tactless to give carnations to elderly women, since such flowers are worn in the cemetery, rallies and demonstrations