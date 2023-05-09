Doctor Prokofiev said that no more than 500 ml of beer can be consumed per day without harm

General practitioner Denis Prokofiev in an interview with Paragraph named allowable dose of beer that does not harm health.

According to Prokofiev, no more than two glasses of 500 milliliters can be consumed per day without harm. “Even moderate beer consumption should not exceed 500 milliliters, should not be daily,” the doctor said.

The specialist said that beer should be treated with caution by people who have problems with the gastrointestinal tract. This also applies to people with allergic reactions.

Prokofiev clarified that the greatest harm to the body is caused by people who drink beer in plastic containers.

Earlier, the therapist Pavel Ramensky listed habits and foods that are detrimental to the kidneys. According to him, an excess of salt in the diet can negatively affect their work. “It provokes an increase in pressure that negatively affects the kidneys,” he explained.