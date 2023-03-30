Nutritionist Tymoshchenko urged to give up sweets and sausages for the sake of prolonging youth

For the sake of beauty and prolongation of youth, sweets and sausages should be abandoned, the nutritionist, gastroenterologist Anastasia Timoshchenko called on the Russians. In an interview with Izvestia, she named products that accelerate aging.

The nutritionist says that the strongest love for sweets accelerates aging: excessive sugar consumption leads to weight gain, insulin resistance, and contributes to skin aging. It becomes less elastic, wrinkles appear faster, and damage takes longer to heal.

According to Tymoshchenko, in cosmetology there is even a term “sugar face”. A person who is fond of desserts is betrayed by the absence of a healthy blush, dry skin, creases on the forehead.

Sweets harm not only the skin, but also destroy the teeth, which affects the oval of the face. A person with bad or missing teeth looks several years older, said dentist Alexei Antipenko.

Acid destroys enamel and dentin – tooth tissues. Because of this, over time, you can get caries and pulpitis, and then completely be left without teeth. The absence of front teeth does not decorate a person, and the loss of back teeth harms attractiveness. Their absence leads to increased stress on other teeth.

According to the dentist, outwardly, tooth loss manifests itself in a decrease in the lower third of the face, which leads to the appearance of obvious chin folds and the drooping of the corners of the mouth, as well as deepening of the nasolabial folds. All this gives the appearance of even young people an senile look.

The oral cavity must be taken care of even after eating cereals and bakery products. They quickly stick to the teeth and are hard to clean. Tooth decay is also promoted by acidic foods and various drinks containing large amounts of phosphoric acid.

In pursuit of youth, it is worth giving up fatty dishes and processed meat products – sausages, semi-finished meat products, sausages. Increased consumption of salt contained in such products contributes to high blood pressure, leads to swelling and aging of the skin, Tymoshchenko warned.

She also advised to give up confectionery, fast food, fast food. The amount of red meat should also be limited in the diet, as its excess increases the risk of colorectal cancer.

For the sake of prolonging youth, you need to give up bad habits, the nutritionist added.

The products of ethanol metabolism in alcohol have a damaging effect not only on the liver, but also on other organs, accelerating the aging process. Alcohol actively dehydrates the skin. It negatively affects the quality of sleep, which adversely affects the appearance. Anastasia Timoshchenkogastroenterologist, nutritionist

According to her, energy drinks, strong tea and coffee also negatively affect the body, causing it to become dehydrated. A dehydrated person looks tired, and wrinkles appear on his face. For the sake of beauty, Tymoshchenko advised to forget about sweet sodas, since in addition to a large amount of sugar, they contain phosphoric acid, which contributes to the loss of calcium and the development of a decrease in bone density.

Earlier, the therapist Ekaterina Ladygina named products that prolong youth. Among them were kiwi, blueberries, cherries.