BelNovosti: interior design should avoid wires and switchboards

When registering housing, Russians often make several typical mistakes, due to which the appearance of an apartment or house deteriorates, even with the most expensive repairs. About it write BelNovosti.

For example, owners should avoid a lot of wires and extension cords – they create the appearance of a mess in the house. You can visually improve their appearance with the help of special screeds. Designers also recommend keeping electrical panels out of sight. They can be masked with mirrors or decorative boxes.

Another mistake is the presence of plastic vases and flowers in the apartment, as well as newspapers and magazines lying in plain sight. Experts advise choosing glass vases and using only fresh or freshly cut flowers, and keeping old magazines in closed drawers. Other things should also be hidden, such as cooking utensils, as well as vacuum cleaners and brooms.

Yulia Tychino, an expert in the field of design and interior, also said earlier that in order to make the interior of the house look more expensive, you need to start with the hallway. Visually, this space will become richer if things are removed from it as much as possible and storage is properly organized.