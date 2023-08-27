Gloria Jeans called coral and graphite colors for the fall

The creative team of the brand Gloria Jeans named non-obvious colors that will become fashionable in the fall of 2023. A press release on this topic was made available to Lenta.ru on Sunday, August 27.

According to experts, the theme of the Metaverse remains popular, so midnight blue, pink coral, graphite and ultraviolet will come into fashion. In addition, pink has entered the list of trendy colors in various variations – from bright fuchsia to powdery and light peach, which can be replaced with the usual white in formal looks.

Among the actual shades proposed by the experts of the Pantone Color Institute, there were also deep olive and “gray sand”. These colors will perfectly fit into both everyday base and business wardrobe, experts say.

Earlier in August, the creative team of Gloria Jeans brand listed the most practical and relevant items for the off-season. First of all, representatives of the brand suggested paying attention to ultra-light puffed vests. In addition, hoodies and teddy sweatshirts made of polar fleece, a soft material with a plush texture, are gaining popularity.