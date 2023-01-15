Investment strategist Rusetsky: financial applications will help to save money effectively

Andrey Rusetsky, Managing Director for Investments at PSB Management Company, in an interview with the Prime agency toldthat there are new digital solutions that free people from the need to save.

According to Rustseky, thanks to the “electronic piggy bank”, the financial pillow is deposited almost independently. You can also use auto-transfers. “It is better to set a small amount that is invisible to you, and over time, the accumulated result will be impressive,” the investment strategist emphasized.

The specialist also noted that now the market is dominated by fintech companies that simplify and systematize financial life. He identified the connection between the simple interface of brokerage applications and the boom in investing.

You can save money according to different strategies – for short periods of savings (a new device, vacation or other purchase), and for long-term investments (house, pension, etc.), Rusetsky summed up.

