Dentist Gleb Pekli said that the heat exacerbates chronic dental diseases

In the summer, people’s eating habits change: they eat more ice cream and berries and drink soda, all this affects tooth enamel and provokes caries, said Gleb Pekli, founder of the aesthetic dentistry and dental design studio InSmile. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he named five rules for maintaining dental health during the hot season.

In the summer, during the holiday season, it is necessary to deal with the prevention of dental diseases, the dentist noted. According to him, the heat exacerbates chronic dental diseases, so in order to avoid problems before the holidays, you need to treat your teeth in advance. This way you can avoid the situation when far from home you have to seek help from an unfamiliar specialist.

Many berries and fruits have a coloring effect. To preserve the beauty of your teeth and smile widely and freely, take a whitening toothpaste with you on vacation, and do not forget to use it twice a day. See also Hala Badri reviews the work of future creators and designers Gleb Pekli Dentist

Gleb Pekli recalled that temperature contrasts harm the health of teeth. According to him, you should not get carried away with such combinations as coffee with ice cream or chilled lemonade with hot corn. Once a day it won’t hurt, but three times a day may well have a negative impact on the condition of the enamel, he warned.

Related materials:

In an interview with Lenta.ru, the dentist recalled a rule that many people forget: you need to rinse your mouth after every meal. “On vacation, you can’t resist frequent snacks, consisting of sour fruits and berries, which makes the enamel sensitive. It is unlikely that you will be able to use toothpaste after every meal. It’s much easier to apply a mouthwash, so stock up on a liquid remedy for sensitive teeth,” he advised.

Dehydration affects the state of the whole organism and teeth in particular: bacteria actively multiply in the dry oral cavity, he specified.

“When choosing drinks, choose those that do not cause thirst and do not contain sugar. Instead of leaning on coffee, alcohol, juices, energy drinks and cola, drink more green tea, mineral water and milk, ”the doctor recommended.

Earlier, the dentist Irina Rubleva spoke about the dangers of improper chewing of solid food. According to her, with improper chewing, food is digested poorly and takes a long time, which can lead to the development of inflammation in the intestines and other internal organs.