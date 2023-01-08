Psychologist Safina: before going to work, you should please yourself with new clothes and not only

Psychologist Guzel Safina named a way to smoothly join the work schedule after the long New Year holidays. Her advice for Russians preparing to leave the holidays publishes News.ru.

First of all, the specialist urged not to burden yourself too much from the very first working Monday. According to her, attempts to redo all things at once will only lead to depletion of the body’s resources and burnout. Therefore, it is best to start with some simple task that does not take much energy and time. If you have to start working on a large project, it is worth dividing it into stages and allocating a certain time for each of them. This, according to the psychologist, will increase the productivity of the employee.

Before going to work, Safina gave advice to please yourself with new clothes: buy new clothes or perfume, which you can show off to colleagues on the first day after the holidays. She also recommended to plan in advance something pleasant in the near future: buy a ticket to the theater or arrange with friends to meet in a cafe. In addition, it is important to start making plans for future vacations and May holidays.

Finally, the psychologist gave a recommendation for the future: it is best to prepare in advance for the beginning of workdays. A few days before the end of a vacation or holidays, you should start getting up on an alarm clock, playing sports and giving up gastronomic excesses. Then, according to Safina, there will be no problems in recovering and joining the work process.

Her colleague, psychologist Yulia Grafova, told Lente.ru that the most important thing when returning from vacation is to treat the work process and yourself in the work process with understanding and acceptance. Therefore, you and your colleagues must definitely give time to build up.