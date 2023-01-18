Psychologist Steph said that separate sleep helps to get enough sleep and improves the quality of sex

Separate sleep helps partners sleep better and improves the quality of relationships and sex for people living together, says Anna Stef, a psychologist at the Secrets Sexual Education Center. She named an unusual way to bring spice to life together in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Steph stated that there are advantages to both co-sleeping and separate sleeping. Therefore, partners should decide on a suitable option on their own, based on personal preferences, and not focusing on society’s accepted standards. According to the psychologist, co-sleeping gives a sense of security, reduces the level of anxiety. However, according to brain research, partners can interfere with each other in bed: wake up with movements of the arms, legs, tossing and snoring. Because of this, their sleep becomes inferior, which negatively affects the health and harmony in the relationship of partners. In the presence of such irritants, separate sleep will be optimal.

Separate sleep also improves relationships in a couple, including a beneficial effect on their intimate life, Steph continued.

If partners get enough sleep, they produce the hormone serotonin, often called the hormone of good mood. And in such a pleasant state, even problems in relationships are solved easier. In addition, a quality night’s rest also helps the body recover better and keep stress levels under control, which naturally leads to increased interest in sex. Anna StephPsychologist

In addition, as the psychologist noted, sleeping in different rooms is also useful because by breakfast each of the partners will have time to put themselves in order, which can also have a positive effect on relationships.

