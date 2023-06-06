Psychologist Suslova: to avoid burnout, we need rituals for the transition from work to rest

Emotional burnout threatens both career and personal life, and also provokes somatic disorders, warned clinical psychologist Daria Suslova. In a conversation with Evening Moscow, she named a way to deal with burnout through rituals: for example, a cup of tea.

According to the WHO, burnout is “a feeling of depletion of energy, increased mental distance from work, a cynical or negative attitude towards work, and a drop in professional performance.” According to Suslova, the best thing that can be done to prevent such burnout is to find a balance between work and leisure and devote free time not only to sleep, but also to hobbies, socializing with friends, traveling and sports.

To avoid stress during the transition from work to leisure, special rituals are needed, Suslova suggested. “For example, have a cup of tea when you get home, or take a walk after leaving the office. Time management and any practices that help increase emotional intelligence will be useful, ”she suggested.

At the same time, the specialist added, it is necessary to take into account the impact on the emotional balance of other diseases: for example, according to her, thyroid diseases can affect mood. “There is no magic pill here: an integrated approach is extremely important, in which, together with a psychologist, you will learn how to properly relate to problems, relax and deal with everyday stress. It is important that a person understands that self-care is the main thing in life, and regular and high-quality rest is necessary so that work brings joy, and does not turn into bondage, ”concluded the psychologist.

