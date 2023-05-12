Specialist Okhorzin: you can save up a financial cushion by saving 5-10% of your salary

Aleksey Okhorzin, Head of the Retail Business Unit of MKB, in an interview with RIA News called the Russians a way to accumulate a financial cushion.

According to Okhorzin, a person “feels much more financially secure” if he puts aside even 1-3 monthly incomes. You can save the amount by saving 5-10 percent of your salary to a savings account every month.

It is possible to start saving money at any level of income, the specialist specified. However, it is important to train financial responsibility, follow simple rules and set goals.

