Stylist Irina Pryadko named a fashionable replacement for rubber boots in 2023 for Russian women. Her comment is published by the portal “City”.

According to the specialist, these shoes are mainly suitable for giving, for this reason, for walking around the city, she advised choosing more relevant options. The expert called leather ankle boots, boots and boots on a flat run or platform as an alternative, since these styles are universal and protect the legs from moisture.

“And it is not necessary to go in cycles only in black. Light and bright models also look very beautiful, ”concluded the interlocutor of the publication.

Earlier in August, stylist Anastasia Khokhlova revealed a fashionable replacement for hats for the fall of 2023. An alternative can be a bonnet – a headdress that is a combination of a hat and a cap.