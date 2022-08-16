VCIOM: for a comfortable life, Russian pensioners need about 40 thousand rubles a month

For a comfortable life, Russian pensioners need about 40 thousand rubles a month. This became known according to the results of a survey by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM). Extracts from it are RIA News.

The average amount mentioned by the respondents was 39,638 rubles. At the same time, men often called the amount higher than women, on average 43,908 rubles against 37,465 rubles, respectively. At the same time, more than half of citizens (57 percent) admitted that they would like to receive additional income after retirement. At the same time, among those who rely on an additional source of income, there are more men than women.

Since August 1, some Russians – working pensioners, as well as those who have reached the age of 80 and disabled people of the first group, have increased the size of pensions. Since June, the cost of one coefficient is 118.1 rubles, and the amount of recalculation is limited to three points. Thus, the maximum possible increase in pension is 354.6 rubles.

Another category of Russians affected by the increase in pensions is those who reached the age of 80 in July or received a disability of the first group. For them, the size of the fixed payment to the insurance pension will increase by 100 percent and will amount to 9965.8 rubles.