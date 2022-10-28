In the first nine months of this year, Russians bought 108 million packs of sedatives and 8.4 million packs of antidepressants, which cost a total of 18.9 billion rubles. This was reported to Izvestia at the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies.

At the same time, residents of the capital, as well as St. Petersburg, bought antidepressants most often. In the Pskov, Tver and Tambov regions, they preferred to stock up on sedatives.

“Specialists are now busier, and people have to wait longer for their turn. Patients complain of anxiety, constant bad mood, sleep disturbance, tears, irritability, outbursts of anger. Many associate their appearance directly with a tense external situation and uncertainty, but, as before, people also come because of problems in the family or at work, ”Elena Burdelova, a psychiatrist at the Doctis telemedicine service, told Izvestia.

In addition, people began to complain about the exacerbation of chronic diseases or the so-called somatoform disorders, when a person experiences unpleasant symptoms (headache, nausea, heart palpitations).

According to the WHO, about 260 million people in the world suffer from depression, 800 thousand suicides annually, added Victoria Presnyakova, director of the Association of Independent Pharmacies SRO, head of the Alliance of Pharmaceutical Associations.

Stress is stable: the Russians bought sedatives for 19 billion rubles