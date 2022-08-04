“Kommersant”: sales of gold bars have risen sharply in Russian banks in recent months

In recent months, Russians have been actively investing rubles in gold bars – after the abolition of value added tax (VAT) when buying precious metal bars, the largest banks in the country have already sold several tens of tons of gold. On the increased interest of the population in such an asset informs “Kommersant”.

The publication conducted a survey, according to which, in five months, Sberbank customers purchased 10.9 tons of gold bars. In mid-April, VTB Bank announced the sale of two tons of gold bullion, but there is no more recent data. Also, over the past four months, clients of the Private Banking segment of PSB Bank have bought one ton of gold bars. Sales have risen sharply in recent months in other large credit institutions – Rosselkhozbank, Moscow Credit Bank (MKB), Sovcombank.

The banks note that bullion of all sizes is in demand among buyers – from 1 gram to 12.5 kilograms (400 ounces). The publication adds that customers often chose large bars, from one kilogram, while VTB sold bars even 100 kilograms each. The ICD indicated that the Russians were mainly interested in the volume from 11 to 13 kilograms. In Sovcombank, customers most often purchased measured bars of 1 kilogram and standard bars weighing 12.5 kilograms. Small bars were popular in the Russian Agricultural Bank – it most often sold gold in 5 and 10 grams. However, the trend is now changing slightly, Sberbank said. Demand for large ingots from one kilogram and above is gradually decreasing, while for ingots of a smaller denomination remains high.

Evgeny Nadorshin, Chief Economist at PF Capital, advises acquiring non-cash currency instead of gold. Despite the introduction this year of tax breaks for transactions with gold bars, this financial asset has low liquidity – it cannot be sold quickly and at a real cost. You can count on the growth of the cost of gold only taking into account the depreciation of the Russian currency. However, in the event of a devaluation of the ruble, in his opinion, it is easier to make money on non-cash foreign currency. Many options are available for it: export abroad, exchange, and so on, while this cannot be done with gold bars.

The law on the abolition of VAT on the purchase of gold bars for individuals was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 9, 2022. The explanatory note says that the tax was the main obstacle to the use of precious metals by citizens as an investment tool and de-dollarization of the economy.