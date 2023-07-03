FinExpertiza: the duration of the working week of Russians has increased to a record 38 hours 30 minutes

Russians have increased the average duration of the working week, reaching record levels since 2010. About it transmits RBC, referring to the data of the analytical service of the FinExpertiza audit and consulting network and Rosstat information.

Record figures

According to the study, in January-March of this year, Russian workers worked an average of 38 hours and 30 minutes a week. During the year, the duration of the five-day period increased by 15 minutes and reached its maximum value since 2010, when the indicator of the duration of the working week did not exceed the result of the first quarter of 2023.

38.5 hours Russians worked on average in the first quarter of 2023

At the same time, in 2022, the Russians worked about 38 hours and 14 minutes, and in 2021 – a little less than 38 hours. The indicator is seasonal. Citizens worked the least during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the second quarter of 2020 – 31 hours 37 minutes. After this period, the indicator began to gradually recover.

Causes

Experts argue that the workload of Russians has increased against the background of an acute shortage of personnel, the transition of some enterprises to work in several shifts and the increase in the economic involvement of women. FinExpertiza board member Aghvan Mikayelyan stressed that the current situation is the opposite of that during the pandemic.

It is noteworthy that the overall increase in working hours was mainly due to the increase in the economic involvement of women. However, if compared to the first quarter of 2022, the length of the working week for men remained practically unchanged, increasing only by four minutes, then for women it increased by a significant 27 minutes. Aghvan Mikayelyan Member of the Board of Directors of FinExpertiza

In turn, Deputy General Director of Rabota.ru Alexander Veterkov added that with a shortage of employees, companies increase the burden on existing employees, and also redistribute responsibilities between them. Professor of the Financial University under the government Alexander Safonov noted that the increase in the load on a number of industries, for example, on the military-industrial complex, also influenced the change in the indicator.

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified that Russian defense industry enterprises work in two or three shifts. According to him, the production of weapons in the country has increased by 2.7 times. Earlier, he pointed out that the Russian defense industry is developing very quickly.

The work situation

In May 2023, the unemployment rate in Russia hit an all-time low of 3.2 percent. At the same time, earlier the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Russia Anton Kotyakov noted that the figure exceeds 10 percent in a number of areas of the country.

Related materials:

In June, Putin urged officials to pay attention to the problem of unemployment in the country. In his opinion, first of all, citizens should be given more opportunities to get a new specialty. Residents of subjects where the labor market has developed a difficult situation, it is necessary to provide conditions for obtaining a profession in the field of information technology and other technical industries.