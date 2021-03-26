Russian users of the popular social network TikTok began to deceive with the help of a fake site, which scammers use to steal accounts. According to Kommersant, the resource is being promoted under the guise of a business version of the short video service, promising to enable monetization.

The tiktok-business.ru website imitates the official website of the application. According to experts, the theft takes place under the guise of registering in the business version. Alexander Vurasko, a leading analyst at Infosecurity a Softline Company, noted that scammers themselves send bloggers an offer to install a fake version of TikTok to monetize content.

The victim may not even notice the deception: after entering the login and password, the page redirects to the official application of the social network, but the criminals already have the login data. To protect against fraudsters, users were encouraged to use two-factor authentication and not enter data on unverified sites.

The press service of TikTok reported that they sent a complaint and a request to block the fake resource. The company explained that while on the platform in Russia, content monetization is not available to users.

At the end of 2020, TikTok summed up and named the most popular videos among Russians. The first place was taken by a video in which a blogger performs popular challenges on the network with his grandmother. The video has received over 170 million views and over 20 million likes.