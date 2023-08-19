Online school “Sotka”: parents of schoolchildren began to refuse tutors

Parents of schoolchildren, in order to save money, began to refuse the services of tutors for their children, experts from the Sotka online school found out. The results of the study were at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

According to the online school, 44 percent of parents have decided to completely abandon the services of tutors in favor of online services. 11 percent combine private tutoring and online services. And 3 percent plan to return or have returned to practice training with tutors.

The drop in interest in tutors compared to 2018-2021 was up to 17 percent study of the online school “Sotka”

“The reason for refusing tutors is usually cost. If preparing for one exam with an USE expert will cost parents at least 126,000 rubles, then with the interest of the child and the parent’s control through online services, this amount can be reduced to 3,000 rubles, ”explained Timur Ibragimov, general director of the online school.

In 2022, the average check for an individual lesson to prepare for the Unified State Exam increased by 9 percent. The average cost of a lesson in the “cheapest” subject, geography, starts at 700 rubles. And the cost of a lesson in the most “expensive” exam, English, starts at 2,200 rubles. A year of such training costs parents an average of 126,000 to 396,000 rubles per subject.

Feature of online classes

The paradox of the online education market, according to the study, is that more classes are offered for less. This is due to an increase in demand for exam preparation in the second half of the year and in April-May. Therefore, the most favorable price is offered in summer and in the first months of autumn.

“This is due to the automation of the learning process. The program of the subject is drawn up in advance, taking into account the peculiarities of this year’s exams. Teachers – experts from the OGE and the Unified State Examination – write down theoretical lessons in advance and distribute them into blocks from simple to complex, ”said Ibragimov.

The director of the online school explained that practical classes are held remotely, and students ask all questions via chat.

“Also, after each lesson, there is a homework assignment, which takes about 15 minutes to be checked by qualified mentors. In the process of learning, probes are solved. All reference materials for repetition are free, you can download and print them for yourself, ”he added.

The most profitable options are those with daily or almost daily classes.

The online training format is suitable for motivated, diligent children with good knowledge of the subject. In this case, consultations will be really effective. In others, the child will master only the fourth part of the exam program. Such students require individual tutors to a greater extent. study of the online school “Sotka”

Earlier, the Federation Council approved a law on the labor education of schoolchildren, which, in particular, implies the return of silver medals to schools.