Zenit Bank: Russians began to take loans for used Japanese and Korean cars more often

Russians this year began to take loans more often to buy used Japanese and Korean brands, according to a study by Zenit Bank. RIA News.

In July, the issuance of loans for such cars soared by 14 percent, accounting for 58 percent of the total. The age of cars has increased to six years, and the average size of a car loan has grown by 20 percent (up to 1.2 million rubles). Last year, Russians most often took out loans for used cars for a period of 3 to 5 years, in 2022 – from 5 to 6 years. The average check in 2021 was one million rubles.

Also, Russians began to massively take used cars from Chinese manufacturers: the share of such car loans in the total volume of loans jumped by 24 percent. Experts explain that the trend is associated with a sharp increase in the cost of new cars and a shortage of popular European models on the market.

Earlier it became known that cars began to be massively imported to Russia through Vladivostok. Growth for 7 months amounted to 33 percent compared to the same period last year. Most cars were imported in July – 15 thousand. Among them, the Japanese dominate.