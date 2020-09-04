The Russians began buying tickets to the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt after reports of the resumption of air travel. Specialists of the travel planning service OneTwoTrip told RT about this.

Thus, by the evening of September 3, the number of search requests for tickets in the UAE had quadrupled, in Egypt – five times, and in the Maldives – six times, compared with their number a few days earlier.

The service said that flights to Cairo would be the cheapest in September: prices for air tickets to the Egyptian capital start at 8.8 thousand rubles. You can fly to Dubai in September for at least 12.5 thousand rubles.

At the same time, the most expensive vacation will be in the Maldives. In September, a ticket to Male will cost at least 28 thousand rubles.

On September 3, Russia announced the resumption of flights with other countries, including the Maldives, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. According to the decree, flights to the Egyptian capital Cairo will be carried out three times a week, to Dubai – twice a week, and to the capital of the Maldives Republic Male – twice a week.

Russia resumed international flights suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic on August 1. At first, flights were carried out only from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don, and later Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad and Kazan were added to them. The states with which Russia first of all restored communication were Turkey, Tanzania and Great Britain.