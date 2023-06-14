Lamoda: demand for sportswear increased by 91 percent by the beginning of summer

Russian buyers began to buy sports equipment in anticipation of the summer. This is stated in a press release compiled by Lamoda analysts, which is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

It turned out that users of the mentioned online store by the beginning of the summer season began to actively purchase clothes, shoes and accessories for jogging – the demand for them in April and May increased by 91 percent compared to previous months. Most often, men and women bought running shoes – interest in them increased by 112 and 75 percent, respectively.

In addition, baseball caps (up 171 percent), sports shorts (95), windbreakers (60) and fanny packs (117) were in high demand among the male audience, while sports shorts (43), sports tops (49) and windbreakers were in high demand among women. (35). In addition, marketplace buyers actively ordered sports wardrobe items for children.

Lamoda experts stressed that the most popular sports brands were Adidas, Reebok, PUMA, Under Armor and Nike, as well as Mizuno, Saucony, 361, ASICS and Hoka One One.

At the same time, the top regions whose residents bought sports products most actively included Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, the Krasnodar Territory, the Rostov and Sverdlovsk Regions, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Nizhny Novgorod, Samara and Novosibirsk Regions.

“The departure or suspension of key foreign sports brands in the Russian market did not affect the demand from the user. The client still needs sports shoes and clothes. Therefore, the user goes for products where they are – to marketplaces or online platforms, including us, ”said Anton Gorbashov, head of the Sports category at Lamoda.

In May, it was reported about the possible return of Adidas to Russia.