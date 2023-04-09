About the cost of chewing gum in Soviet times argued Russians in the Born in the USSR group of the VKontakte social network.

“Gum from the USSR. Mint, strawberry and orange cost 50 kopecks – 60 kopecks each, ”the author of the post wrote. Subscribers of the group noted that such chewing gum in the form of plates was still coffee-flavored.

“I remember everything for 50 kopecks”, “Three pigs” were sold for 15 kopecks”, “with Olympic symbols it cost 60”, “They all cost 50 kopecks with any taste”, “For 10 rubles a block was sold”, “All cost 50 kopecks per pack, and one plate – 10 kopecks, ”recalled netizens.

