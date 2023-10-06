Neurologist Sopova called for toughening up in order to more easily survive sudden weather changes

Meteorologists reported that on the weekend of October 7-8, residents of Central Russia will experience an “Arctic invasion” – a sharp cold snap, frosts, and somewhere the first snow. According to forecasts, in addition to a snowstorm with strong gusts of icy wind, one must also be prepared for a record drop in atmospheric pressure. Doctors warn: such a sudden change in weather to almost winter will inevitably affect the well-being of weather-dependent people.

Difficult transition to winter time

With the arrival of autumn, many complain to deterioration of health – it is believed that the reason lies in the so-called meteorological dependence. And although scientists do not officially recognize it as a separate disease, medical practitioners know that weather conditions can affect health and intensify the symptoms of existing diseases.

Answering the question of how weather dependence can manifest itself, Elena Sopova, a neurologist at the Verba Mayr Health Center, says that the symptoms of this condition are very diverse. Usually the body reacts to sudden changes in weather migraine, fluctuations in blood pressure, tinnitus, weakness, dizziness and joint pain. However, the list of manifestations of meteodependence may be more diverse, the neurologist notes. The most common include:

heart pain

increased heart rate

mood swings

sleep problems

depressive state

fatigue

drowsiness

absent-mindedness

nervousness

difficulty breathing

pain in the area of ​​scars or injuries

visual impairment See also Russia, Wagner delivers weapons. 007 Gb: "Surovkin sidelined after revolt"

Most often, according to Sopova, the first signs of meteosensitivity appear one or two days before weather changes. However, symptoms may remain for several days. These types of reactions are usually associated with the effects of weather on the nervous and hormonal systems that regulate all major body functions.

Photo: Darina Belonogova / Pexels

The neurologist draws attention to the fact that most often symptoms of weather dependence appear in people with chronic diseases of the cardiovascular, respiratory, endocrine, musculoskeletal and nervous systems.

Hypotonics more often feel the approach of cyclones. Their blood pressure decreases following the atmospheric pressure, which causes headaches, drowsiness and poor performance. Hypertensive patients they react more strongly to cold weather, since blood pressure rises when temperatures drop, which is why they experience aching pain in the joints Elena Sopova neurologist

How to survive the “Arctic invasion” without health problems?

The peak of the bad weather, which forecaster Alexander Shuvalov called “a real Arctic invasion,” will occur on Sunday, October 8. On this day, according to his forecast, the temperature in Moscow and the Moscow region in the evening and night hours may drop to zero degrees, and the atmospheric pressure will drop 25 units below normal – up to 720 millimeters of mercury, which will have the most negative impact on the health of weather-dependent people .

See also UN diplomat called the resolution on the tribunal on Russia a PR move The doctor explains that it is impossible to get rid of weather dependence forever, but you can prepare the body for weather changes

Under such weather conditions, there is often an increase in cases of psycho-emotional disorder due to heavy clouds, precipitation and low temperatures. According to the neurologist, a sauna or a contrast shower will help you feel better quickly. In general, it is very important for weather-dependent people to train their blood vessels using a bath, Kneipp tracks for feetand to improve poor blood circulation you need to drink more water.

Temper your body. We spend a lot of time indoors, which is why we suffer from a lack of oxygen. Take daily walks outdoors, even in inclement weather. This way the body will better adapt to climate change. The main thing is to dress warmly Elena Sopova neurologist

In addition, Sopova reminds Russians of the importance of a healthy lifestyle for good health in general and the prevention of weather dependence in particular. “Quality sleep, a balanced diet, avoidance of alcohol, cigarettes, caffeine and sweets, and regular physical activity affect the functioning of all body systems and make it easier to cope with adverse weather conditions,” sums up the neurologist.

Photo: Dmitriy Ganin / Pexels

Another recommendation from the specialist is to monitor your mental health.

If we stay calm, take care of ourselves, and know that climate change is coming, we can get through this period much easier. You shouldn’t force yourself to work and force yourself to achieve super-achievements when you feel unwell on such days. Elena Sopova neurologist

The doctor also urges Russians to make an appointment with a specialist to identify the cause of such body reactions. In the long term, the doctor will be able to prescribe therapy for the period of unfavorable days. Even if a person does not suffer from chronic diseases, it is still worth checking the functioning of the thyroid gland, the level of hormones, as well as vitamins and microelements. According to the neurologist, all these disorders often increase sensitivity to environmental influences.