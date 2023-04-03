Russian tourists stuck in the UAE after an inflatable ladder fell out of a plane

Russian tourists are stuck at the UAE airport because of the inflatable ladder that fell out of the plane. Details on Monday, April 3, the source said Izvestia.

It is clarified that the incident occurred as a result of an error by a technical officer of the air harbor. According to the travelers, the tour operator brought them to the airport five hours before the flight departure. All this time, passengers, including children, could not buy water and food, because shops and restaurants do not accept Russian currency.

Related materials:

After the fall of the inflatable ladder, the flight was postponed to April 4, and the tourists were sent to hotels. At the same time, the Russians complained that they were never provided with food and drinks, promising only breakfast.

Earlier, a domestic vacationer flying from Abu Dhabi to Moscow was refused to sell goods in the duty free UAE for dollars and euros. It is noted that such an unspoken policy regarding passengers with boarding passes for flights to Russia has been in place for several months.