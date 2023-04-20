Chef Tabakov advised marinating kebabs in mineral water and not using ignition

As the May holidays approach, Russians traditionally prepare for the barbecue season. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, dietitian Elena Solomatina and chef Dmitry Tabakov told how to cook barbecue deliciously and not get poisoned.

What meat to choose for barbecue

According to Solomatina, it is better to use lean meat for barbecue: chicken, turkey, rabbit. Also good for fish. The fact is that when heated, fat becomes carcinogenic. And when it drips on the coals, even the smoke becomes toxic.

How to marinate meat

To prepare meat for cooking, it is better to choose natural marinades, the nutritionist is convinced. She did not recommend using mayonnaise for cooking, since the combination of eggs and meat is not the most successful. In addition, due to the content of sunflower oil, this dressing greatly increases the calorie content. And purchased mayonnaises contain various additives and even sugar.

Fresh soft meat, in general, does not need to be marinated. You can hold it in mineral water, ordinary water, low-fat sour kefir, adding a lot of onions Elena Solomatinanutritionist

Sour vegetables or fruits will also be a good marinade, Solomatina drew attention. In particular, tomatoes, kiwi or pineapple. The latter contains bromelain, an enzyme that softens meat fibers, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru noted.

“I have a classic marinade, if we take a pork neck, it is salt, pepper, onion and the main ingredient that I add is mineral water. It breaks down the fibers, and the meat becomes softer when cooked,” shared Chef Tabakov. In such a marinade, according to him, the meat should stand overnight in the refrigerator. But if the event takes place the same day, then it is enough to keep the barbecue in it for 3 hours – only it must be warm, and not in the refrigerator.

Should I buy meat in a ready-made marinade?

When choosing meat in a ready-made marinade, there is a high risk of running into a low-quality product, Solomatina emphasized. “As a rule, these marinades mask not very high-quality meat. Everyone is well aware that the smell will no longer be felt, because there is a lot of vinegar under the marinade and there. There may also be flavor enhancers, so it’s better not to risk it, ”she advised.

The best way to barbecue

It is better to bake rather than fry meat, says Solomatina. In countries where kebabs are especially popular, in particular, in the Caucasus, this is even specially taught, she pointed out.

It is important that he does not burn in any case. If it is burned, it means that we must cut off the burnt crust Elena Solomatinanutritionist

The nutritionist also advised to cook not on a flame, but on coals, and make sure that the kebab is well baked. “It is dangerous if it is pork that there may be parasitic infections or severe poisoning,” the doctor explained.

At the same time, the main thing is not to overdry the meat, Tabakov is convinced. In this case, even if the kebab was properly marinated, it will become tasteless.

An important role in the preparation of the dish is also played by high-quality coal, the chef emphasized. “If possible, you can throw dry firewood from an apple or cherry tree. This always gives a crust to the kebab, and the flavor is sweeter, ”the chef shared the secret. He also did not recommend using ignition, as it does not have the best effect on the taste of the barbecue.

What to serve barbecue

Eating barbecue is healthy with lots of vegetables and herbs, the nutritionist and chef are convinced. “You can even make a separate skewer with baked vegetables instead of potatoes as a side dish – bake peppers, tomatoes, zucchini or eggplant,” the Lenta.ru interlocutor recommended.

According to the chef, marinated red onions, especially Crimean ones, with chopped parsley and vinegar go well with shish kebab. “Some more delicious cake from the tandoor, pita bread, and everything will work out,” he said. Tabakov also advised to make meat salads from fresh cucumbers and tomatoes with the addition of wine vinegar, herbs, in particular, basil, as “it is ideal for meat.”

“The choice of sauce also plays a role in taste perception. For example, I love homemade adjika – these are tomatoes rolled with bell pepper, cilantro, garlic and horseradish root, vinegar is also added there. This sauce is stored for quite a long time, you can make it for the winter, it seems to me that shish kebab goes very well with it, ”the chef shared.

The doctor also noted that the meat will be easier to digest if eaten in small portions. It is best to eat a couple of bites and do some physical activity – dancing, badminton or go for a walk – and then return to the table again for a second portion.

Earlier, gastroenterologist Olga Listopadova said that chicken barbecue is the most useful of all its types, since this meat is the most gentle for the body.