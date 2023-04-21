ATOR: holidays in Abkhazia will cost 10-15 percent cheaper than in Sochi

In Russia, the traditional holiday season is approaching, and people are deciding how to spend it. In an interview with Lenta.ru, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Yuri Barzykin and Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze talked about where you can relax in the summer of 2023.

Holidays in Russia

Traditionally, the Black Sea coast will become the most popular summer holiday destination for Russians, experts noted. The reason is simple – it’s closer, more convenient and cheaper.

Krasnodar received more than 17 million tourists last year, Barzykin said, and bookings for May and summer show a 10-15 percent increase in demand, in line with pre-Covid levels.

Prices for holidays in the Krasnodar Territory rose in line with inflation, by about 10-15 percent, he said. And on days of increased demand in the Crimea or Sochi, it can be 20 percent more expensive.

“If we consider the cost of the cheapest tours, then in beach hotels the cost of a more or less decent room somewhere in Sochi or Anapa will be at the level of 5-6 thousand per day. You can book a hotel with breakfast, but there are 2-3 star hotels where everything is included, ”said Lomidze.

Of the non-obvious areas, demand in Russia this year will also be for the Caspian Sea, namely the coast of Dagestan, she said. “There is a stereotype that Dagestan means going to the mountains, eating barbecue. No, not only. According to ATOR last year, about 50 percent of tourists went to the sea, booking rooms in seaside hotels, and only then went on beautiful mountain excursions,” the specialist added.

The interlocutor of Lenta.ru suggested that in May it would be almost impossible to book housing in Dagestan, since there are few large hotel complexes there, and small hotels on the coast are taken apart very quickly.

Despite the fact that it is cooler there, the coast of the Baltic Sea – Kaliningrad, remains in demand, experts drew attention. “Kaliningrad will be especially in demand in July-August, when the water there is more or less warm, but this is a secondary direction, its volumes cannot be compared with the Black Sea and even the Caspian,” Lomidze said.

Rest in the near abroad

Both interlocutors singled out Abkhazia among the most demanded countries of the near abroad. According to Lomidze, in popularity it is second only to Russia and Turkey.

“If we take the cheapest offers, then holidays there will be 10-15 percent cheaper than in the Krasnodar Territory. In Abkhazia, you can find a room for 3,000 a day, maybe even 2,000, but without food – it will be some kind of guest house or boarding house, ”she warned.

The specialist also drew attention to the fact that Abkhazia is about cheap mass recreation. If a person wants to relax there in a good hotel on the first line with a heated pool and “all inclusive”, then it will cost more than in Turkey.

Abkhazia accepted more than a million last year. Belarus is also in demand, our fellow citizens rush there Yuri BarzykinVice President of the PCT

Among the relatively new destinations that have arisen due to the lack of direct flights to many countries, Lomidze singled out holidays on the Caspian Sea in Kazakhstan.

“There are quite good all-inclusive hotels in Aktau, and people go there despite the slightly warm sea even in summer. But there is a wonderful huge heated aqua complex. There was a good demand last summer, and operators say that this year they are also quite actively buying tickets there, ”she shared.

Relatively popular is the rest on Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan. Basically, tourists from nearby regions who have been in those parts before the pandemic go there. “There is an airport there in the Issyk-Kul resort, you don’t have to travel through Bishkek, you can fly by direct flight. The hotel base is also quite small in volume, but there is demand,” the expert added.

Holidays abroad

Turkey will remain the most popular foreign country among Russian tourists, the interlocutors of Lenta.ru are convinced. The fact is that, despite the rise in price of this direction, it still remains the most budgetary.

Turkey remains the cheapest because it is the closest, although compared to the year before last, the total package has become twice as expensive. Mainly 2-2.5 times for known reasons, prices for flights increased See also Jordan's King Heads to London for Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Yuri BarzykinVice President of the PCT

According to Lomidze, you can fly to Turkey together for 10 days in a relatively good all-inclusive hotel for 100-130 thousand rubles. For holidays in Egypt, you will have to pay a little more – 140 thousand. For 130,000, you can also fly to the UAE, but this package will only include breakfast, she shared. “All inclusive” in the Emirates will cost about 150-160 thousand.

Holidays in Thailand in the summer of 2023 will also be very popular. There are direct flights there, the cost of tours starts from 180 thousand rubles. It must be borne in mind that the all-inclusive service is not common there. “There are such packages, but they cost crazy money,” said ATOR Executive Director.

She also stressed that the Maldives has become a mass destination for Russians, but a quality vacation there will cost at least 500 thousand rubles for two. At the same time, cheap options in guest houses and public beaches on the island will be comparable in price to the Emirates – in the region of 200 thousand.

Barzykin recommended to hurry up with the booking and make it through a tour operator in order to have guarantees.

Earlier, employees of the hydrometeorological center of the Krasnodar Territory told the Russians the dates for the start of the swimming season in the region. According to their forecasts, comfortable water temperatures for swimming are expected from mid-May.