The State Department informed Congress this week in its Report of Implementation of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, which cannot certify that Russia is in compliance with the bilateral nuclear arms control agreement.

According to the report, Russia has been blocking mandatory inspections of its nuclear arsenal and has failed to convene a session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission that oversees compliance — both violations of the treaty.

In other words, it is possible that — in the absence of on-site inspections by American inspectors — Moscow exceeded the allowable limit of 1,550 warheads by the treated 2010, arguably accumulating more weapons than Washington.

So why is Moscow doing this?

First, it is likely withholding verification of its compliance with the arms control treaty as a way of expressing its displeasure with Washington and NATO’s support for Kiev in Russia’s nearly year-long war with Ukraine.

Apparently, threatening the collapse of New START — a (flawed) pillar of the global nuclear nonproliferation regime — also potentially gives the Kremlin influence over US and NATO decision-making on a range of security issues.

An added boon for the Kremlin is that it is causing political panic among the American and European left, who are deeply supportive of the deal, nuclear arms control generally, and utopian denuclearization efforts.

Then again, the Kremlin’s move to stop on-site inspections deeply embarrasses the Biden White House — which is woefully lacking in nuclear nonproliferation achievements since taking office two years ago.

Of course, Russia is not known for firmly adhering to arms control agreements.

In addition to New START, previous use of chemical weapons by Moscow against political opponents violated the Chemical Weapons Convention. It is also believed that Russia is not in compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention.

Furthermore, the United States withdrew from the Treated of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces under the Trump administration due to Russia’s deployment of a new missile — a material violation of that treaty.

Unfortunately, Russia is not the only headache of the Biden administration’s atomic size.

A North Korea is building its nuclear and missile arsenal. O Will is on the verge of a major nuclear breakthrough and could possibly build several bombs in a short time. Then there is the Chinawhich appears to be on track to reach near parity — or even parity — with the US in nuclear weapons.

And in each case, there is nothing happening in terms of negotiations to resolve these nuclear proliferation issues that profoundly affect the security of America and our allies, partners and friends.

It’s okay to denounce — even shame — Russia for its New START violations, but, Mr. President, what are you really going to do about it — what about the other North Korean, Iranian and Chinese nuclear nightmares?

