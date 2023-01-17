2022 has been an intense year for British journalist and author Oliver Bullough. The publication of his book Butler to the World virtually coincided with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the country where he worked for seven years as a correspondent for the Reuters news agency. Since the sanctions against Moscow and the seizure of British assets from Russian oligarchs, his phone has been ringing non-stop. Everyone wanted to talk to him about the illicit money flows from the super rich that have been running through London for years.

Bullough, like many others, was taken by surprise by the Russian attack. „It was so stupid! But in hindsight I should have known better. As a correspondent, I reported on another of Putin’s senseless wars: in Chechnya. Anyway, after the book was published, everyone wanted to speak to me: parliamentarians, policymakers, journalists. It was great, but also frustrating. Why hadn’t they called sooner? What my book is about is that the British attitude towards the super-rich needs to change. Hardly any questions were – and are – asked about how they obtained their wealth. Not even to the Russians.”

The interview with Bullough will take place via Zoom. He is sitting in his office in the town of Hay-on-Wye, where he lives with his family. He turns his laptop to show the view: the deep green hills of Wales. Bullough (45) is back where he grew up. After studying history at Oxford, he left for Russia in 1999, where Putin had just come to power. Back in London, Bullough wrote about financial corruption The Guardian and The New York Times. His book was published in 2018 Moneylandwhich became a bestseller, about crime in Russia and how oligarchs’ money finds its way to the West through shadowy routes.

In his latest book, the Dutch translation of which will be published this week, he reverses the perspective: how is it possible that the UK has welcomed the richest of the world with open arms for decades? From the 1950s, the British set up a financial infrastructure to serve them: from letterbox companies in the Virgin Islands to creatively thinking law firms in the City, London’s financial heart, and politicians who ensure that the billionaires have access to the British elite.

On the day of the interview, at the beginning of January, it had just become known that Roman Abramovich, the Russian multi-billionaire and ex-owner of Chelsea football club, had a dozen trusts put in the name of his children shortly before the start of the war in Ukraine. Presumably through an offshore company in Cyprus. Bullough is surprised. “That he already did this at the beginning of February is strange. We’re going to hear more about this. But I’ve been saying for some time: Abramovich is the smartest of the Russian oligarchs. He is very handy.”

Almost all wealthy Russians who were in London have now left, especially to Turkey and Dubai, says Bullough. “Their assets and property have been confiscated, so their financial scope is limited here. Turkey is flexible with issuing passports. The Russian yachts are now off the Turkish coast, or near the Maldives. Some oligarchs hold Maltese, Finnish or Israeli passports. They are people who always have a plan B up their sleeves. And probably a lot of Russian property, including in the United Kingdom, has not yet been traced.”

Are the sanctions against the oligarchs successful?

“That depends on the goal. Stop Putin? That failed. Putin and his friends deprived of their money? So freeze Russian assets, investigate how they were amassed, prosecute the guilty, confiscate their property and use this money to support Ukraine? I don’t see any signs indicating this. Little changes. The sanctions do create the impression that the Western countries are trying something – you can call that a success for them.”

What measures have the British themselves taken?

“I give an example. In early December, the British NCA arrested [National Crime Agency] Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman. Only: the charge is the circumvention of sanctions, not the way he amassed his fortune. Fridman was apprehended by the NCA’s Combating Kleptocracy Cell, which was set up in July [om toe te zien op naleving van de sancties]. But the NCA has had an international anti-corruption investigation arm for years. I spoke to someone in the NCA this fall and asked, What’s the difference between the old and the new unit? He started laughing. The bottom line is that the NCA gets some extra money for a few months. So there is no fundamental change in British butler behaviour.”

Why is that?

“You have to realize that Britain has a positive image; democracy, the royal family, Harry Potter, you name it. But behind it all is an amoral British butler who will do anything to please wealthy clients. Boris Johnson and all the other Conservative prime ministers we’ve seen this year have all supported Ukraine and sent weapons. But in the years before, they facilitated the people who looted Ukraine and undermined the regime in Kiev. And they could easily transfer their money to Great Britain. So there is a strange hypocrisy in what the British are doing. First we help make a country sick, then we try to cure it.”

Does butlering have a partisan origin?

“No. The Conservatives and Labor have both done it over the years, and very consistently. Neither of them prioritized detection. British civil servants are good people, but their work is frustrating. They work on dossiers for years before they achieve results, with structurally too few people who are poorly paid. At a certain point you think: why should I go to all this trouble for a government that doesn’t believe in it and doesn’t put money into it? Then I can do better [de bank] HSBC because I earn twice as much there. It is a vicious circle of failed financial crime fighting.”

Has London become more critical of oligarchs from other countries?

“I was hoping for that – but unfortunately that is hardly the case. Nothing has changed for the oligarchs from Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria or Venezuela. No questions are asked about their illicit money flows or their British possessions. For them, it is still in London business as usual. Everyone in Britain knows that it takes a national investigative agency, like the FBI in the US. But we are not going to get that under this government. The economic situation is too bad. That is a pity, because tracing financial malpractice does indeed pay off. The FBI shows that you earn back the costs through fines that you can impose on banks and other institutions.”

Why does the Brit want to serve the super rich?

“That is interesting. Behind every story is another story. My book begins with the Suez Crisis of 1956, when the British Empire finally came to a standstill. Then the transformation to a new revenue model began: providing financial services for the rich, even if they have stolen their fortune. If you look further back, you see that the British themselves were oligarchs two hundred years ago. They were the kleptocrats of India: they plundered wealth and bought a house in Regent Square in London, joining the British elite. Just like today’s international oligarchy.

“Now that I think about it, this is a good idea for a book. The history of stealing money and gaining status with it, as British and Dutch pirates once did with the Spaniards. I don’t know if the Dutch readers like this, but your history is similar to ours. We both stole from colonies, and our current economies are similar as well. You can also see the mailbox companies on the Virgin Islands on Curaçao. The difference is that the Netherlands is more egalitarian. We British butler better, hahaha.”

No one knows how long the war will last. Will Russia then remain a geopolitical pariah?

“This war is so reprehensible that you hope that Russia will not be allowed back into the international community until they have made reparations to Ukraine. But history tells us that Russia does terrible things and then forgives them. Look at the wars in Chechnya, Georgia and the attacks of the [veiligheidsdienst] FSB on Russians in England: no one in the West was concerned. A few years after the assassination of Aleksandr Litvinenko in 2006, British diplomats went to Moscow to talk about investing. Germany and Britain traditionally have strong economic ties with Russia, and you can expect to see them strengthened again.”

Do you ever see yourself going to Russia again?

“I loved it in Russia, but it is too dangerous now. Putin takes Westerners hostage and trades them, such as American basketball star Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. That was very beneficial for Putin. I don’t want to take that risk. On the other hand, it’s not convenient to say this, but I love Russian culture and people. So I’m sad about what’s happening now. Russia belongs to Europe and it is sad that Putin cuts those ties and behaves like a monstrous tyrant. And his possible successors are just as bad. Therefore, European countries should ask themselves: to what extent have they helped Putin to build this corrupt system? Putin received years of financial and political support. Especially from the British. We are partly responsible for building Putin’s kleptocracy. And that story is the core of my book.”