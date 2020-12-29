Almost two-thirds of Russians (64 percent) are going to save money for a rainy day in 2021 because they fear the consequences of the economic crisis. This is evidenced by the results of a survey of the service “Rabota.ru”, writes “Vedomosti”.

Of these, 40 percent would like to keep 10 percent of their income every month, another 37 percent intend to save even more actively – so that they have up to 20 percent of what they earn. Currently, 28 percent of the respondents have savings, with more than half (52 percent) saving 10 percent from their salaries, and a quarter – 20 percent each.

Potential dismissal or delayed wages were cited as a reason for savings by 35 percent of respondents. A quarter answered the question about the reasons for the accumulation of force majeure, for example, illness.

Related materials Beyond Mass layoffs and giving away money just like that – insane forecast for 2021

Meanwhile, Aleksey Antonov, chief analyst at Alor Broker, notes that the potential for savings in the country is quite limited, since 20 million people have incomes below the subsistence level. All their money is spent on current consumption, and such people will not be able to further reduce it.

In turn, the managing partner of BMS Group Alexei Matyukhov noted that investment ignorance also hinders savings, when people in a crisis buy expensive durable goods in order not to lose their accumulated.

Earlier, a sociological survey prepared by the Higher School of Economics (NRU HSE) showed that the main fear of Russians during the coronavirus pandemic was job loss. Thus, 37 percent of respondents answered. But only four percent of Russia’s residents are worried about a possible devaluation of their savings.