The new stage of tourist cashback will run from January 18 to April 12, 2022. The news was announced by the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova, writes TASS…

In 2022, the Russians will again have access to the program of partial compensation for tourist trips around the country – this requires that the voucher be paid for with a Mir card, and its duration is at least two nights. The cashback amount will be 20 percent of the tour cost, but not more than 20 thousand rubles.

“I am very pleased to announce the continuation of our travel cashback program in 2022. Sales under the program will start on January 18 and will last for almost three months, until April 12. It will be possible to go on a trip immediately from the first day of sales until April 30 inclusive, ”Doguzova said.

Earlier in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to consider the possibility of increasing the tourist cashback to 40 thousand rubles for travel to the Far East. Also, the head of state proposed to consider the issues of reducing the VAT rate for organizations in the tourism industry.