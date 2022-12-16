Turk.Estate: Russians bought a record amount of real estate in Turkey in November

In November 2022, Russians purchased more than 2.5 thousand properties in Turkey, the highest figure in the history of observations. The fact that the Russians have again dispersed the housing market in Turkey to a record was reported to Lente.ru by experts from the Turk.Estate portal.

According to experts, the number of purchased Turkish real estate in November this year was 27.28 percent more than in October, and amounted to 2575. They added that the number of housing transactions involving Russian citizens has been growing for two consecutive months.

In addition, over 11 months of this year, Russians purchased 209.5 percent more objects in the resort country than in the same period of the previous year. In total, since the beginning of 2022, they have bought 13.9 thousand lots there.

In December, analysts from the international real estate broker Tranio concluded that in 2022, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia were the most popular countries for Russians to buy a home. According to them, Turkey, the leader of the rating, accounted for 24 percent of requests from Russians.